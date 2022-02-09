Your Photos
Juror dismissed in former officers’ trial

FILE - U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, who is overseeing the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, has dismissed a juror because his son is ill.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights has dismissed a juror because his son is ill.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Wednesday replaced the juror in the trial of  J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao with one of six alternates.

Twelve jurors will deliberate.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing.

Magnuson told the jury that a juror was excused because his son has a serious health condition.

