Kara Goucher reveals neurological disorder diagnosis

The Duluth-native competed in two Olympics.
The Duluth-native competed in two Olympics.
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Duluth-native Kara Goucher competed in two Olympic games.

Now, she might face an even tougher challenge.

Tuesday on Facebook, the long distance runner revealed she’s suffering from a neurological disorder that’s made it difficult to even jog.

It’s called repetitive exercise dystonia.

Goucher says it started after a fall more than a year ago.

Ever since, she’s had a hard time staying on her feet and maintaining balance while running.

The diagnosis means Goucher has to drastically cut back on running, or she could also lose her ability to walk.

On Facebook, she said she’s unsure what the future holds, but is trying to embrace it.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

