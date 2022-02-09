Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lady A and Uncle Kracker to perform at 2022 Great Jones County Fair

The Great Jones County Fair announced their Saturday headline event.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music fans will get a chance to see Lady A and special guest, Uncle Kracker, perform at The Great Jones County Fair this summer.

Organizers announced the country music acts will headline the July 23 fair concert.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 on The Great Jones County Fair’s website.

Fair organizers have already announced concerts including Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice along with Hank Williams Jr. featuring special guest Tracy Byrd.

Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Mankato Riverblenders offer digital Valentines
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment