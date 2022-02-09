Longtime St. Peter police chief passes away at 63

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Former St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters passed away this past weekend. He was 63 years old.

Peters served the St. Peter community for over 20 years before retiring.

He passed away suddenly Sunday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He was born in Waseca and went to the University of South Dakota. He leaves behind his wife, two kids and four grandkids.

Our Thoughts and Prayers go out to the family and friends of Retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters, as well as the... Posted by Cleveland Police Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Peters had a 42-year career in law enforcement and worked with the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center and was a board member of the MN River Valley Drug Task Force and the River Valley Tactical Team.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Catholic Church of St. Peter. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

