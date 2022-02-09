Luka Garza retired number celebration to be held February 22nd

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two-time National Player of the Year Luka Garza will have his number formally retired at halftime of the Iowa-Michigan State men’s basketball game on February 22nd.

Garza swept all of the major post-season men’s basketball awards in 2021 to become the program’s first consensus National Player of the Year.

“We look forward to honoring Luka Garza and his family,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Luka epitomizes everything that you want in your program. Not just Hawkeye fans, but college basketball fans across the country appreciated his achievements on and off the court for four years and the way he pursued his dreams.

On top of Garza’s number 55, the University of Iowa’s Athletics Department will also be retiring the jerseys of other former Hawkeye greats - Chuck Darling, Roy Marble, and Murray Wier.

“Congratulations to Luka, Murray, Chuck, and Roy. Their accomplishments are well documented, and this recognition is well deserved,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “This conversation reemerged with the incredible success of Megan and Luka. I’m pleased we took the opportunity to look back at our history, and moving forward all of men’s and women’s honorees will be recognized in the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.”

“It will be great seeing all the retired numbers and jerseys, including the additions of Chuck Darling, Roy Marble, and Murray Weir, hanging in Carver-Hawkeye Arena,” said Fran McCaffery. “Chuck and Murray were our first consensus first-team All-Americans, while Roy was the program’s leading scorer for three decades and won nearly 100 games as a Hawkeye.”

Tipoff for the game is scheduled at 6:00 pm. Tickets are available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

