Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy

Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting next week, the area’s largest school district is making face coverings optional for students.

In a note sent to families via email, district superintendent Paul Peterson says starting next week, face masks will be recommended but not required for students in grades PreK through 12. They had been required for students up to 8th grade.

Peterson says the change comes following a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the district and they will continue to review school-level health data and make changes to mitigation strategies on an as-needed basis.

The district says the federal mask mandate on all public transportation, which includes school buses, remains in effect.

