mankato riverblenders offer digital valentines

The red poster of the Mankato Riverblenders' Valentine's Day offerings
The red poster of the Mankato Riverblenders' Valentine's Day offerings
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will be doing personal Valentine’s Day performances once again this year.

Quartets representing the Riverblenders will be giving personal performances 9 a.m. to 6 on Valentine’s Day.

For $30 participants will be provided aa time slot and a Zoom link, after joining which the quartet will sing two songs.

The Riverblenders are focusing mostly on virtual performances this year, but will be also offering a limited number of in-person performances for $50.

”How do we get out in the community? And we decided that the best way to do it would be to have an online offer. And so we did that last year, and we were pleasantly surprised at how many folks we had,” recalled Arv Zenk of the Mankato Riverblenders.

For more information on booking valentines, call (507) 469-4085 or email RBValentine2022@gmail.com.

