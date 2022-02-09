Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Mankato Travel Center includes a full restaurant and bar, game room and more
A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Mankato Travel Center on Tuesday.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Mankato Travel Center on Tuesday.

The facility features gas pumps, a full-service restaurant and bar and upstairs boasts a game room with a golf simulator. The upstairs will also feature an area for showers and full-service laundry.

The Mankato Travel Center was brought to the area with the help of Freyberg Petroleum.

“It is wonderful to have the support of the chamber and get the word out there to this community that we are invested in this community. We are family-owned, we are local and we see a long future ahead of us,” Freyberg Petroleum co-owner Tyler Freyberg said.

From start to finish, the project took nearly three years. The new truck stop also includes 75 overnight stalls and eight refueling lanes for trucks.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Minnesota Republican Senator, John Jasinski of Faribault, was injured following a snowmobile...
Minnesota Senator injured in snowmobile crash
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Jeremy Hunter, 42, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 83 in Waseca County when his vehicle left the...
Rollover crash on Hwy 83 in Waseca County

Latest News

Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
A pile of red and blue shipping containers sit at a port in Oakland, Cal.
New bill aims to support US supply chain
FILE — A GreenSeam sign at the Rural Legislative Forum in Mankato, Minn.
GreenSeam asks farmers to complete agriculture survey
GreenSeam asks farmers to complete agriculture survey