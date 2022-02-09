Mankato Travel Center opens for business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Mankato Travel Center on Tuesday.

The facility features gas pumps, a full-service restaurant and bar and upstairs boasts a game room with a golf simulator. The upstairs will also feature an area for showers and full-service laundry.

The Mankato Travel Center was brought to the area with the help of Freyberg Petroleum.

“It is wonderful to have the support of the chamber and get the word out there to this community that we are invested in this community. We are family-owned, we are local and we see a long future ahead of us,” Freyberg Petroleum co-owner Tyler Freyberg said.

From start to finish, the project took nearly three years. The new truck stop also includes 75 overnight stalls and eight refueling lanes for trucks.

