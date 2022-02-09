Your Photos
Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings

(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

  • 1. Park Center 18-1
  • 2. Shakopee 18-1
  • 3. Wayzata 15-4
  • 4. East Ridge 14-4
  • 5. Minnetonka 13-4
  • 6. Eastview 14-4
  • 7. Hopkins 14-5
  • 8. Osseo 13-6
  • 9. Owatonna 15-2
  • 10. Farmington 13-6

CLASS 3A

  • 1. Columbia Heights 16-0
  • 2. Totino-Grace 13-5
  • 3. South St. Paul 19-0
  • 4. DeLaSalle 12-5
  • 5. Princeton 17-1
  • 6. Orono 14-4
  • 7. Alexandria 15-4
  • 8. Mankato West 14-5
  • 9. Austin 9-10
  • 10. Mankato East 11-7
MORE:
Minnesota Girls’ High School Basketball Rankings
CLASS 2A

  • 1. Caledonia 18-1
  • 2. Minneapolis North 12-4
  • 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-1
  • 4. Lake City 15-3
  • 5. Minnehaha Academy 7-7
  • 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 17-4
  • 7. Maple River 17-3
  • 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18-1
  • 9. Rockford 18-2
  • 10. Annandale 16-2

CLASS 1A

  • 1. Hayfield 20-1
  • 2. New York Mills 18-1
  • 3. Martin County West 18-2
  • 4. Henning 16-2
  • 5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 16-3
  • 6. Cass Lake Bena 16-1
  • 7. Ashby 14-2
  • 8. Mankato Loyola 15-4
  • 9. Rushford-Peterson 15-4
  • 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 19-2

