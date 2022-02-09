(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

CLASS 4A

1. Park Center 18-1

2. Shakopee 18-1

3. Wayzata 15-4

4. East Ridge 14-4

5. Minnetonka 13-4

6. Eastview 14-4

7. Hopkins 14-5

8. Osseo 13-6

9. Owatonna 15-2

10. Farmington 13-6

CLASS 3A

1. Columbia Heights 16-0

2. Totino-Grace 13-5

3. South St. Paul 19-0

4. DeLaSalle 12-5

5. Princeton 17-1

6. Orono 14-4

7. Alexandria 15-4

8. Mankato West 14-5

9. Austin 9-10

10. Mankato East 11-7

CLASS 2A

1. Caledonia 18-1

2. Minneapolis North 12-4

3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-1

4. Lake City 15-3

5. Minnehaha Academy 7-7

6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 17-4

7. Maple River 17-3

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18-1

9. Rockford 18-2

10. Annandale 16-2

CLASS 1A

1. Hayfield 20-1

2. New York Mills 18-1

3. Martin County West 18-2

4. Henning 16-2

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 16-3

6. Cass Lake Bena 16-1

7. Ashby 14-2

8. Mankato Loyola 15-4

9. Rushford-Peterson 15-4

10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 19-2

