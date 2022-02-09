Minnesota Boys’ High School Basketball Rankings
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — The Minnesota boys high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
CLASS 4A
- 1. Park Center 18-1
- 2. Shakopee 18-1
- 3. Wayzata 15-4
- 4. East Ridge 14-4
- 5. Minnetonka 13-4
- 6. Eastview 14-4
- 7. Hopkins 14-5
- 8. Osseo 13-6
- 9. Owatonna 15-2
- 10. Farmington 13-6
CLASS 3A
- 1. Columbia Heights 16-0
- 2. Totino-Grace 13-5
- 3. South St. Paul 19-0
- 4. DeLaSalle 12-5
- 5. Princeton 17-1
- 6. Orono 14-4
- 7. Alexandria 15-4
- 8. Mankato West 14-5
- 9. Austin 9-10
- 10. Mankato East 11-7
CLASS 2A
- 1. Caledonia 18-1
- 2. Minneapolis North 12-4
- 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 17-1
- 4. Lake City 15-3
- 5. Minnehaha Academy 7-7
- 6. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 17-4
- 7. Maple River 17-3
- 8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 18-1
- 9. Rockford 18-2
- 10. Annandale 16-2
CLASS 1A
- 1. Hayfield 20-1
- 2. New York Mills 18-1
- 3. Martin County West 18-2
- 4. Henning 16-2
- 5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 16-3
- 6. Cass Lake Bena 16-1
- 7. Ashby 14-2
- 8. Mankato Loyola 15-4
- 9. Rushford-Peterson 15-4
- 10. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 19-2
