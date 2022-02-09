New affinity group helps students of color find support, community at Prairie Winds Middle School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new affinity group at Prairie Winds Middle School is helping students of color find support and community.

Social worker Ayan Musse stated, “It’s exhausting to be Black in America. It’s exhausting to be a person of color in America. You are constantly reminded who you are. You are constantly reminded that you don’t have a seat at the table. You are constantly reminded that your voice does not matter.”

“We’re trying to help students understand and give them the opportunity to work through that in a way where the exclusivity of the dominant group doesn’t have as big of an impact on them as it otherwise would, because they’re able to deal with that, wrestle with that, talk about that and have the opportunity to learn a little bit about what that might be,” explained principal Monde Schwartz.

The affinity group provides a safe space for discussions on race and identity.

School success specialist Pierre Ellis added, ”This isn’t us teaching or preaching. This is us being that supportive adult to help kids that are struggling with some issues in regards to our community to have a safe place to grow.”

Students said it helps them feel less isolated.

Eighth-grader Camilla Cedillo mentioned, “We talk about how racism, and stuff like that in the community, affects us.”

“It feels great to be able to be around someone you can relate to and just talk about your feelings, and that group allows us to do that,” stated eighth-grader Dani Hidalgo.

Seventh-grader Thea Witt added, “To have us all together, we just know we’re not alone. There’s more colored people that will help us out.”

The group will host monthly meetings.

“It’s good to know that there’s someone in the building that has your back to support you there in all aspects of your identities,” said teacher Oscar Andrade Lara.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.