New bipartisan legislation may make auto parts, car microchips more accessible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Supply chain issues causing backlogs has been a recurring theme throughout 2021 and into 2022. It’s impacting the auto industry especially hard.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minnesota) is saying it’s partly the fault of the shipping companies.

“International shipping companies have been making two, three, four times the profit that they usually do,” she said.

Earlier this month, Klobuchar introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, a bill co-led by Republican Senator Joe Thune (R-South Dakota). The goal of the bipartisan bill is to incentivize more American manufacturing, and also make exporting American-manufactured products an easier process.

“We want to not just be bringing goods in from other countries, we want to make things in America,” said Klobuchar. “It’s gonna just make it quicker to ship the ones that are made in other places or to ship our products to market.”

This combination would in theory encourage more production of goods stateside.

“We’ve been too dependent on foreign suppliers, and when they slow down, we slow down. And so, we wanted to create incentives for companies, particularly for American companies,” said Klobuchar.

So, how would that help out the auto industry? Currently, microchips for vehicles are so backlogged, people who buy new cars often are receiving them without certain features, such as seat heaters or back-up cameras.

“There definitely are some missing features that are being released on newer vehicles, which manufacturers are promising they’re coming back, and they can have other features added by using these updated chips,” said Ben Bush, the service manager of Babcock Auto Care.

Bush says more manufacturing stateside would come with some benefits.

“It would definitely lower inflation of used car parts,” said Bush. “Used car prices would lower, new car prices would even lower.”

These changes will still take time, so not much will change for now.

“Have what you have, and repair what you have with your existing project,” said Bush.

