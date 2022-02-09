Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New bipartisan legislation may make auto parts, car microchips more accessible

By Noah Caplan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Supply chain issues causing backlogs has been a recurring theme throughout 2021 and into 2022. It’s impacting the auto industry especially hard.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (DFL-Minnesota) is saying it’s partly the fault of the shipping companies.

“International shipping companies have been making two, three, four times the profit that they usually do,” she said.

Earlier this month, Klobuchar introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, a bill co-led by Republican Senator Joe Thune (R-South Dakota). The goal of the bipartisan bill is to incentivize more American manufacturing, and also make exporting American-manufactured products an easier process.

“We want to not just be bringing goods in from other countries, we want to make things in America,” said Klobuchar. “It’s gonna just make it quicker to ship the ones that are made in other places or to ship our products to market.”

This combination would in theory encourage more production of goods stateside.

“We’ve been too dependent on foreign suppliers, and when they slow down, we slow down. And so, we wanted to create incentives for companies, particularly for American companies,” said Klobuchar.

So, how would that help out the auto industry? Currently, microchips for vehicles are so backlogged, people who buy new cars often are receiving them without certain features, such as seat heaters or back-up cameras.

“There definitely are some missing features that are being released on newer vehicles, which manufacturers are promising they’re coming back, and they can have other features added by using these updated chips,” said Ben Bush, the service manager of Babcock Auto Care.

Bush says more manufacturing stateside would come with some benefits.

“It would definitely lower inflation of used car parts,” said Bush. “Used car prices would lower, new car prices would even lower.”

These changes will still take time, so not much will change for now.

“Have what you have, and repair what you have with your existing project,” said Bush.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Mankato Riverblenders offer digital Valentines
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment