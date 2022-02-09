Your Photos
No. 6 Bulldogs squander two-goal lead and tie with the No. 10 Huskies

By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SAINT CLOUD, MN. (KBJR) - After having a two-goal lead going into the third period, the No. 6 Bulldogs gave up two in the third and tied with the No. 10 Huskies, eventually losing in a shootout (4-3).

It was Tanner Laderoute (7) and Quinn Olson (6) scoring for the Bulldogs and Ryan Fanti adding 30 saves.

The Bulldogs will travel to Denver to play the number one team in the NCHC. Puck drop Friday is at 8:00 pm.

