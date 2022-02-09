No. 6 Bulldogs squander two-goal lead and tie with the No. 10 Huskies

SAINT CLOUD, MN. (KBJR) - After having a two-goal lead going into the third period, the No. 6 Bulldogs gave up two in the third and tied with the No. 10 Huskies, eventually losing in a shootout (4-3).

It was Tanner Laderoute (7) and Quinn Olson (6) scoring for the Bulldogs and Ryan Fanti adding 30 saves.

Bulldogs and Huskies play to a 2-2 tie. SCSU gets the extra point. @UMDMensHockey // #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/cGMB03MRlJ — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) February 9, 2022

The Bulldogs will travel to Denver to play the number one team in the NCHC. Puck drop Friday is at 8:00 pm.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.