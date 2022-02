ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East boys’ basketball team made the trip to Rochester Tuesday to take on the Rochester Mayo Spartans.

The Spartans would ultimately win the contest 61-49.

Mankato East was led in scoring by BJ Omot, who finished with 20 points and scored his 1,000th career point.

