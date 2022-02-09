Pilot program hopes to give more access to mental health services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local organizations have come together to create a new pilot program to address youth mental health.

The full-time Youth Mental Health Navigator will be launching this spring in Mankato Area Public Schools.

The aim of the program is to increase equitable access for youth and their families who need assistance connecting to mental health-related community services.

The program is fully funded by Greater Mankato Area United Way, the Mankato Clinic Foundation and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The community partners hope a successful pilot program will lead to expansion throughout Greater Mankato Area United Way’s service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

