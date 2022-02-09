Rochester wins national honor for running communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester has been designated as a runner friendly community by the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA).

Each year the RRCA designates two communities with a runner friendly community award.

This winter, the Rochester Running Club (RRC) secured the designation for the City of Rochester.

“It’s something that we always thought we were because we’ve worked really closely with the infrastructure within the community to get where we are today and to make sure that we can promote running as a safe activity within the community,” RRC Member Lin Gentling said.

Rochester runner (KTTC)

So, what makes Rochester such a great place to run in?

“Well, we are a community that values having sidewalks throughout our neighborhoods and core of our community, but we also have 100 miles of beautiful walking, running and biking paths throughout our whole community that connects all of our parks, all of our living areas, and all of our neighborhoods,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

RRC also keeps the community active by hosting several running events throughout the year and has positive connections with many local businesses.

“I think it’s good for our community and I will say on occasion I hear from a patient at Mayo Clinic who says ‘Even in the middle of winter I’m able to go on your trails because they’re clean. I can’t believe it’,” Norton said.

RRC said applying for this award was a community effort and the club wants to give a special thanks to the Rochester Parks and Rec Department for keeping the paths clear all winter long.

Rochester runner (KTTC)

The club says this designation will be in effect until 2026.

It plans to re-apply in the future and hopes to keep Rochester known as a runner friendly community.

“It’s not lifetime, it’s only five years,” Gentling said. “So, our intent is to continue with this and we know we can. That’s the sort of community we have.”

RRC received a plaque that the organization presented to the Mayor at last nights City Council Meeting.

The plaque will soon be displayed inside City Hall for the public to check out.

