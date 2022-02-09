Team Shuster wins round 1 on Olympic ice, supporters beam with pride

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Team Shuster had a great start on the Olympic ice Wednesday morning.

They won their first Men’s Curling Round Robin against the Russian Olympic Committee 6-5.

Superior resident and Chisholm native John Shuster leads the team.

He is joined by Duluth’s Chris Plys and John Landsteiner along with Matt Hamilton of Wisconsin.

They are working to defend their 2018 gold medal.

For athletes on the ice, fans in the stands give them motivation, but the pandemic had other plans.

Not traveling to Beijing did not stop Shuster’s wife Sara from supporting Team USA.

“It’s a different experience to share this with our support system because, again, we never get to do that, so it’s kind of fun in its own way,” Sara said. “It’s certainly a bummer not to be there, but we’re making the best of it here at home, and it’s kind of a fun energy here.”

Dozens gathered at the Duluth Curling Club early Wednesday for a watch party including Laura Plys, the mom of Team Shuster’s newest member Chris.

“They give up so much to get there,” Plys said. “People don’t really see that side of it with all the training and all the time away from their families. It’s a big sacrifice, but they’re a great representation of our country, so I’m really proud of them.”

Wednesday’s match had even the youngest supporters, including John Shuster’s sons, beaming with pride.

“We’re cheering on my dad and learning from him, and I’m just dying to get out on the ice right now!” Luke Shuster said.

While they are not in Beijing, cheers are ringing loud and proud from the Northland.

Many people at Wednesday’s watch party will meet in the Twin Cities Saturday to watch the U.S. versus Canada match.

Team Shuster’s next game is against Sweden just after midnight Thursday.

