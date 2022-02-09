Your Photos
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County

Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le Sueur County. According to law enforcement, methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle during the stop.(Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le Sueur County.

Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says Nathan William Quast, 37, and Emily Ann Wagner, 33, both of Waterville, were arrested yesterday following a traffic stop.

According to law enforcement, methamphetamine and marijuana were found in the vehicle during the stop.

Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant at the suspects property, where additional drugs were found.

Investigators also searched storage unit facilities associated with Quast and Wagner in Waterville Township and Le Center.

Upon the search, investigators found a classic car reported stolen out of rural Le Sueur as well as a trailer reportedly stolen out of Eagle Lake.

Firearms and ammo were also found, which law enforcement says neither Quast nor Wagner were legally allowed to own due to criminal history.

Both are being held in Le Sueur County Jail on several charges related to drugs and stolen property.

They will appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

