UPDATE: Duluth fire crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ garage fire; 1 person hospitalized

DULUTH, MN-- Fire crews responded to a garage engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Valley neighborhood that put one person in the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to the Duluth Fire Department’s Twitter, a van was on fire in the garage of a group home for disabled residents located on Old Howard Mill Road.

The fire then spread to the basement of the house but was knocked down.

Officials said one resident was located and brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

Both pets were rescued from the house.

The garage is a total loss but the house has only minor damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

