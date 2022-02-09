Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UPDATE: Duluth fire crews respond to ‘fully engulfed’ garage fire; 1 person hospitalized

Garage fire located on the 600 block of Old Howard Mill Road.
Garage fire located on the 600 block of Old Howard Mill Road.(Bo KBJR)
By KBJR 6 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN-- Fire crews responded to a garage engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Valley neighborhood that put one person in the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to the Duluth Fire Department’s Twitter, a van was on fire in the garage of a group home for disabled residents located on Old Howard Mill Road.

The fire then spread to the basement of the house but was knocked down.

Officials said one resident was located and brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

Both pets were rescued from the house.

The garage is a total loss but the house has only minor damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
The emblem of the North Mankato Police hanging on the wall in the police annex in North...
North Mankato Police warn of new scam
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

RPD says it hasn’t conducted no-knock warrants in 5 years
RPD says it hasn’t conducted no-knock warrants in 5 years
WSU nursing practicum at community center, Darian Leddy Reports
Each year the Road Runners Club of America designates two communities with a runner friendly...
Rochester wins national honor for running communities
DFL House proposes no-knock warrant ban: GOP House is not completely on board
Gov. Walz provides disaster assistance in December storms