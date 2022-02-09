Your Photos
Walz authorizes disaster assistance for 8 counties affected by Dec. 15 storm

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz authorized Tuesday emergency assistance for eight southern Minnesota counties affected by the Dec. 15 storms.

Emergency assistance will be available for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha counties.

“When disaster strikes, Minnesotans stand ready to help their neighbors,” Walz said in a news release. “We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these storms.”

The State says it will cover 75% of the eligible costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, with local governments covering the remaining 25%.

The Department of Public Safety’s division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will work closely with Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha County officials to provide assistance as directed by Walz.

