Community members remember, honor lives lost in Buffalo clinic shooting

The community of Buffalo is honoring the lives impacted by the Alina Health Clinic shooting one year ago.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (KEYC) — The community of Buffalo is honoring the lives impacted by the Alina Health Clinic shooting one year ago.

Thirty-seven-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay was killed in the shooting and four others were injured.

First responders and others impacted by that day’s events met with staff at Alina Health Clinic in Buffalo for a moment of silence.

In the weeks and months following the shooting, the Buffalo Strong Foundation raised more than $800,000 for the victims involved and another $300,000 for the Buffalo Hospital Foundation

”Everybody came together, especially to support the people that were hurt. We lost a life that day. Looking back on it, it’s hard to know how you even move on from that, but you do. It’s the way people come together,” Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

