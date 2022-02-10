Connecting Commerce Business Association selling raffle tickets to support North Mankato Firefighters

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Love Our North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association is being put on by Connecting Commerce Business Association is selling raffle tickets to benefit North Mankato fire department.

The tickets are being sold until February 28th and they are $5 each.

They can also be purchased at various businesses on Commerce Drive including Sota Sisters Boutique, Ignition Fitness, Curiosi-Tea House, Indulge Salon & Tanning, and TGK Automotive.

The Grand Prize for the raffle is the Commerce Drive Experience Package valued at $600 among other prizes.

