First Lady Jill Biden promotes federal child care spending during Minneapolis visit

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — In an early education classroom, First Lady Jill Biden, Gov. Tim Walz, state leaders and education advocates sat to discuss the future of Minnesota and President Joe Biden’s plans to make child care accessible and affordable for everyone through the American Rescue Plan.

“The challenges families face didn’t start with COVID-19. And we need fundamental changes if we hope to build back better than before. That’s why Joe believes in investing in high-quality, affordable child care. It is why he wants to lower the costs for families,” Dr. Jill Biden said.

Biden made the trip from Washington D.C. After arriving at the tarmac, she went to visit frontline workers at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, before meeting at the University of Minnesota Child Development Laboratory School.

Early childhood education has grown to be a more important issue, especially during the pandemic. Biden and Walz talked about the importance of closing the achievement gap and just how early it begins.

“This is a challenging time, as you all said, but I think this might be the most exciting time in real change in what this program gives us from the federal government and in Minnesota,” Walz stated. “Implementing it gives us time to change this paradigm.”

Also in the meeting was Shawnice Walls, a single parent who stressed the importance of childcare and how the pandemic has impacted her ability to care for her kids and for her education.

“It was just an instant panic,” Walls said. “You don’t know if your kids are going to be infected with the virus, you don’t know if they are going to be stimulated and taught and have the skills that they need to be developed into the early learning stages.”

Looking toward the future, the state is planning on funding the early education of children through scholarships and higher pay for educators.

“Reliable, affordable, quality childcare and universal preschool would profoundly change people’s lives, and it is within our reach,” Biden commented.

Approximately $39 billion was set aside for child care through the American Rescue Plan. Nearly 134,000 child care providers are receiving help to stay open, and $526 million was sent to Minnesotans.

