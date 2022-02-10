Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Golden Apple honors an educator teaching two subjects, each with its own unique vocabulary.

When it comes to teaching high school students, Meredith Gunderson knows how to speak their language.

“I really love teaching this age group. They are really interesting to talk to, they have a fire, they really want to go out there and do something, change the world right now and I love engaging them at this age,” Gunderson said.

That classroom engagement comes from using diverse ways to teach Spanish with music, video, and any digital means she can find. The same is true for the other subject she teaches, which is math.

‘I’m licensed in both areas. I had taught math for six or seven years and I just decided to go back and get my Masters’s Degree in Spanish because I was really interested in the culture, the language. I just feel like Spanish is such an applicable area right now with the ability to communicate with a variety of people right now,” Gunderson explained.

She is in her fifth year at New Ulm High School, where she also serves as co-advisor of the high school’s student council.

No matter how you say it, Gunderson says educators appreciate the appreciation shown to them, now more than ever.

“I do feel, lately, that educators are working so hard to engage students in different areas. I feel honored to be recognized, but I also feel like we all have been working so hard to get students to come back to school and get students to be engaged, whether it be at home or in school, and it means a lot to have the opportunity to be recognized,” Gunderson stated.

