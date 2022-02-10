How to watch: USA men’s hockey team to take on China
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially began Saturday, but the men’s hockey portion of the Winter Games just started Wednesday.
Anticipation is high for the event after the NHL announced that its stars would not be competing at this year’s Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns, opening the door for college athletes to potentially take home the gold and the glory.
Minnesota State forward Nathan Smith and head coach Mike Hastings are set to make their respective debuts for the national team when Team USA takes on China Thursday.
The hockey game is scheduled to begin at 7:10 a.m. in Mankato and will be broadcast on USA Network. It will also be available to Peacock subscribers.
Although the game is only a preliminary matchup, many eager fans will be waking up early to tune in.
In fact, a viewing party will be held at Tav on the Ave for fans to take in all the action. Breakfast and coffee will be available as well, with the full bar opening at 8 a.m.
