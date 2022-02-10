Iowa receiving $51M to expand electric vehicle charging station access statewide

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has been awarded more than $51 million as part of its share of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

The program will provide nearly $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System.

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping states to make electric vehicle charging more accessible by building the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance, from coast-to-coast.”

The Biden administration says a second grant also designed to expand charging access in rural and underserved communities should be announced later this year.

In response to the news, Governor Reynolds issued the following statement on twitter:

“Pres. Biden is again pouring taxpayer dollars into EV charging stations while ignoring a readily-available renewable energy source grown right here in IA. This is why we need increased access to E15.”

The U.S. Department says that the funding is to be used for projects “directly related to the charging of an electric vehicle.”

