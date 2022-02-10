Mankato Area Public Schools changing mask policy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School systems across the nation have been battling the pandemic in different ways.

“All year we have been trying to approach the COVID and the pandemic, really trying to manage it. Instead of being in reaction to it, like we were, everyone was in the beginning,” Mankato Area Public Schools Director Of Communications, Stacy Wells said.

The biggest challenge has been the decision on whether or not to require masks, a decision that has been different in every school district.

New Ulm Public Schools haven’t required masks, instead recommending them for students.

Minnesota State University, Mankato does have a mask requirement when inside any of their buildings.

Up until recently, Mankato Area Public School’s required masks for students up to eighth grade, soon, that policy will change.

“It just one of those additional measures that we need to take a look at what we are doing with our elementary and middle schools and see if there is a need for an adjustment,” Wells stated.

Effective Monday, the district will no longer mandate masks. switching to recommending masks to all students.

School officials cite the declining number of COVID-19 cases.

“I guess less than 30 cases in a week so that change showed a dramatic decrease and I think we are seeing that in other places too,” Wells explained.

The district says they will keep a close eye on the cases and make a decision when and if the time comes.

“The nature of COVID has been that it doesn’t, it’s not necessarily consistent so we will continue to watch the numbers. We still have some of the mitigation strategies in place,” Wells said.

