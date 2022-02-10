Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota State University, Mankato alumni and Mankato Great Clips receptionist was the featured dancer on the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Show on Monday.

Last Wednesday, Jess Wubben filmed herself and decided to send it to the show, hoping to be one of the trivia dancers.

Five days later, her phone was filled with messages from friends, family, and fans of the show, who saw her dance moves.

“I am just over the moon. I just can’t believe that they chose me from Mankato. I am originally from a really small town in Iowa. And it’s one of those things just like in one of Katy Perry’s songs — why can’t it be me? [Daisies] — just because I am from a small town, why can’t I just try to do it,” Jess Wubben said.

