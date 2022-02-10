Maple River enters important stretch of the season

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River boys’ basketball team is state-ranked and winners in 8 of its last 10 games.

Here’s a look at what’s clicking for the Eagles this season.

“As each game goes on, whether it’s a win or a loss, you learn a lot about yourself and try to improve. We try to make adjustments. When you have practice time between games and things like that, you get a chance to do that. We’re just scratching the surface right now,” said Chad Ostermann, Maple River head coach.

The Eagles are one of the toughest teams in all of Class AA thanks to a deep line-up filled with talent.

The group is averaging close to 70 points per game with a nice balance of size and shooters on the floor.

“It’s just nice because if anyone gets tired, you have someone on the bench that can spell you that is just as good if not better,” said Zach Herrmann, Maple River senior.

Maple River’s only three losses this season came to Hayfield, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, and Minnehaha Academy.

LCWM is a foe the Eagles could meet again in what should be an entertaining Section 2AA tournament later this year.

“We just have to worry about us, do the best we can to be performing at a high level. Hopefully that’s enough when it’s all said and done as long as we’re performing at a good level,” added Ostermann.

The Eagles are entering an important stretch of the season with a match-up coming up against Caledonia, the top-ranked team in Class AA before taking on LCWM.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.