MSU events team building snow sculpture

FILE - An icy creation is being built on the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato.(Gage Cureton | KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An icy creation is being built on the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato.

Crews with the Snowkitects artist team will craft the snow sculpture beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. with completion set for Sunday.

It’s expected to be about 512 cubic feet with special LED color lighting for night viewing.

If weather allows, it will remain on the Performing Arts Center lawn until Feb. 25.

