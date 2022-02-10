MSU events team building snow sculpture

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An icy creation is being built on the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato.

Crews with the Snowkitects artist team will craft the snow sculpture beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. with completion set for Sunday.

It’s expected to be about 512 cubic feet with special LED color lighting for night viewing.

If weather allows, it will remain on the Performing Arts Center lawn until Feb. 25.

