New bill in Iowa would ban transgender students from playing girls sports

A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their gender identities in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their gender identities in Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports House Republicans plan to hold subcommittee and committee meetings on the bill Thursday.

The bill sponsors say the bill will protect girls’ sports, but LGBTQ advocacy groups argue it would discriminate against transgender youth.

The bill would require public and private school sports events to be designated as either a men’s, women’s, or coeducational sport. Only students whose birth certificate lists their sex as female would be able to participate in women’s sports.

Governor Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to pass a similar bill last year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

