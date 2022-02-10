Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Prep Athlete: The philosophy behind Jenna Sikel’s success

Mentality and skill are the two qualities that landed Jenna Sikel the Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s a season of record-breaking performances for the state-ranked Mankato West gymnastics team.

Star gymnast Jenna Sikel is at the forefront, recently aiding the program to its first Big 9 Conference Championship in 30 years.

Having fun is the philosophy behind Sikel’s first-place finish in the Big 9 Conference all-around and placement on the All-Conference team.

It wasn’t always natural for the four-year varsity gymnast to simply have fun. Sikel started gymnastics at the age of seven.

“Mentally, I wanted to do perfect and so when I made a mistake, I would always get super upset,” Sikel said.

From there the senior evolved her mentality to maximize her skills.

Visit KEYC.com/Sports to nominate a local athlete for Prep Athlete of the Week

“A lot of times, if she’s having a frustrating day, it’s more like, ‘OK, go have fun with gymnastics,’ because that’s usually when we get the best gymnastics out of her – when she’s playing around with fun, new skills,” head coach Samantha Gertner said.

“Sam, for sure, got to know me more as a gymnast since having me for four years, and she understands that. So at practice some days when I’m not having a good day and I just can’t do any of my skills that I compete, just too in my head, she’ll say ‘go play.’ So then I’ll go in the pit bar and just try random stuff or go to the beam and work on a new skill on floor,” Sikel added.

Beyond Sikel’s approach, there lies natural athleticism and tenacity, bringing success in any sport she wants, as she has committed to run track for the Minnesota State Mavericks next season.

“You need to have that determination and kind of drive, but she also has the form. She understands where her body is, where she’s at in the air and has air awareness of where is the skill in the air,” said Gertner.

Sikel’s performance in the Big 9 Conference Meet didn’t get off to the best start. Uncertainty loomed after the uneven bars and beam, but a quick reminder from her coach to ‘have fun’ ignited a spark heading into the final two rotations.

“She’s a great leader. She leads by example, she’s always talking to the younger ones, but she also has the skills and she’s one of my top gymnasts for all four events,” Gertner explained.

The Scarlets’ road to the state tournament continues in the Section 2A meet at St. James on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake
A Dairy Queen building is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Owatonna, Minn.
Owatonna Dairy Queen closes doors, investigating after viral video
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business

Latest News

Prep Athlete: The philosophy behind Jenna Sikel’s success
The basics of curling with the Curling Club of Rochester
CURLING WITH ROCHESTER CURLING CLUB
Chris Douglas talks about how incredible it was to represent his country
Chris Douglas loved competing for USA in Sled Hockey
A former Hawkeye running back is taking on a new role in the University of Iowa's athletic...
Former Hawkeye to assume interim diversity, inclusion role with Iowa Athletics