Prep Athlete: The philosophy behind Jenna Sikel’s success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s a season of record-breaking performances for the state-ranked Mankato West gymnastics team.

Star gymnast Jenna Sikel is at the forefront, recently aiding the program to its first Big 9 Conference Championship in 30 years.

Having fun is the philosophy behind Sikel’s first-place finish in the Big 9 Conference all-around and placement on the All-Conference team.

It wasn’t always natural for the four-year varsity gymnast to simply have fun. Sikel started gymnastics at the age of seven.

“Mentally, I wanted to do perfect and so when I made a mistake, I would always get super upset,” Sikel said.

From there the senior evolved her mentality to maximize her skills.

“A lot of times, if she’s having a frustrating day, it’s more like, ‘OK, go have fun with gymnastics,’ because that’s usually when we get the best gymnastics out of her – when she’s playing around with fun, new skills,” head coach Samantha Gertner said.

“Sam, for sure, got to know me more as a gymnast since having me for four years, and she understands that. So at practice some days when I’m not having a good day and I just can’t do any of my skills that I compete, just too in my head, she’ll say ‘go play.’ So then I’ll go in the pit bar and just try random stuff or go to the beam and work on a new skill on floor,” Sikel added.

Beyond Sikel’s approach, there lies natural athleticism and tenacity, bringing success in any sport she wants, as she has committed to run track for the Minnesota State Mavericks next season.

A little history lesson…Mankato West Gymnastics Team took 1st place today 2-5-22 at the @Big9Conf Conference Meet for the first time since 1992! 4th time in school history! And, they broke another team school record on the floor today with a 38.275! @KEYCNewsNow @mfpsports pic.twitter.com/6vfgpPNIOi — Mankato West Scarlet Gymnastics (@west_gymnastics) February 6, 2022

“You need to have that determination and kind of drive, but she also has the form. She understands where her body is, where she’s at in the air and has air awareness of where is the skill in the air,” said Gertner.

Sikel’s performance in the Big 9 Conference Meet didn’t get off to the best start. Uncertainty loomed after the uneven bars and beam, but a quick reminder from her coach to ‘have fun’ ignited a spark heading into the final two rotations.

“She’s a great leader. She leads by example, she’s always talking to the younger ones, but she also has the skills and she’s one of my top gymnasts for all four events,” Gertner explained.

The Scarlets’ road to the state tournament continues in the Section 2A meet at St. James on Thursday.

