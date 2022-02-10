Results of Nicollet County Special Election to be certified today
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The unofficial results from Nicollet County’s Special Election for District Three County Commissioner have been released.
The results of the election are scheduled to be officially certified today at 1 p.m.
As of right now David Haack leads with 70 votes over Mark Dehen and Kenneth J. DeWitte. 151 people ended up voting in the election overall.
