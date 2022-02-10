Results of Nicollet County Special Election to be certified today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The unofficial results from Nicollet County’s Special Election for District Three County Commissioner have been released.

The results of the election are scheduled to be officially certified today at 1 p.m.

As of right now David Haack leads with 70 votes over Mark Dehen and Kenneth J. DeWitte. 151 people ended up voting in the election overall.

