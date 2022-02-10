Steele County to receive nearly $300,000 in disaster relief

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that eight counties in Minnesota will be receiving disaster relief funding.

Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha counties will be receiving relief funding following severe weather on Dec. 15.

The funding will go toward reimbursing money spent clearing debris and repairing power lines and water systems. Local governments hope this money will help rebuild from the destructive storms.

Steele County is set to receive nearly $300,000.

”Any time storms occur, you know it’s unexpected damage and not really planned for, so any additional funding or assistance helps the local governments recover,” Steele County Emergency Management Director Kristen Sailer said.

The state says that the eight counties suffered over $3 million in total estimated damages from the Dec. 15 storms.

According to the National Weather, Service 94 tornadoes formed in the Midwest. In Minnesota, there were 22 tornadoes.

