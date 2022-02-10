Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Toxicologist: Drugs, ‘excited delirium’ didn’t kill Floyd

FILE - A toxicologist testified that drug use did not cause George Floyd’s death after officers...
FILE - A toxicologist testified that drug use did not cause George Floyd’s death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Testimony resumes Thursday in the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime lab who oversaw the processing of Lane and Kueng’s squad car and the Mercedes SUV that Floyd was driving is expected to face questions from defense attorneys.

She testified Wednesday that pills and pill fragments found in the Mercedes tested positive for methamphetamine.

A toxicologist testified that drug use did not cause Floyd’s death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020.

Former Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Longtime St. Peter police chief passes away at 63
Longtime St. Peter police chief passes away at 63

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
FILE - An icy creation is being built on the campus of Minnesota State University Mankato.
MSU events team building snow sculpture
The results of the election are scheduled to be officially certified today at 1 p.m.
Results of Nicollet County Special Election to be certified today
Winter mix develops this afternoon/evening with the arrival of a warm front.
KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast