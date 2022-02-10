Your Photos
Vaccine/Testing mandate ends in Twin Cities

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case numbers and dropping hospitalizations as the reason for lifting the mandate.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Just in this morning, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are immediately lifting vaccine and testing requirements for food and drink establishments.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case numbers and dropping hospitalizations as the reason for lifting the mandate.

Ramsey County has seen a 58-percent decline in cases according to Mayor Carter’s office.

The Twin Cities announced the original mandate on January 19th.

