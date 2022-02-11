Anna Thill leaving Visit Mankato after 14 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anna Thill began working for Visit Mankato in 2007. Her contributions are many including helping to launch the Mankato Marathon in 2010.

She has helped Mankato grow over the years through her efforts in tourism, putting Mankato on the map with promotions of events and highlighting the natural beauty of the area.

Thill has seen growth in Visit Mankato, and in the Mankato Area over the last 13 years.

“It is hard to leave this organization and the people that have really that I have really, I love the organization,” she said. “I have been a leader amongst leaders in this staff and so I am going to miss that but at the same time this new adventure is something that I look forward to and I think is right for right now.”

Thill is going on to work at Xcel Energy as the community relations manager. Her new role begins in April.

