Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Anna Thill leaving Visit Mankato after 14 years

The president of Visit Mankato is leaving after over a decade of dedication
Anna Thill leaves Visit Mankato after 14 years.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anna Thill began working for Visit Mankato in 2007. Her contributions are many including helping to launch the Mankato Marathon in 2010.

She has helped Mankato grow over the years through her efforts in tourism, putting Mankato on the map with promotions of events and highlighting the natural beauty of the area.

Thill has seen growth in Visit Mankato, and in the Mankato Area over the last 13 years.

“It is hard to leave this organization and the people that have really that I have really, I love the organization,” she said. “I have been a leader amongst leaders in this staff and so I am going to miss that but at the same time this new adventure is something that I look forward to and I think is right for right now.”

Thill is going on to work at Xcel Energy as the community relations manager. Her new role begins in April.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Thursday's sports highlights and scores
East wins big 82-55.
Cougars run past Falcons
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Faribault