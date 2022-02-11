Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rock Steady Boxing is a unique program based on training used by professional boxers, which is adapted to people with Parkinson’s Disease.

The class includes an exercise plan that serves both men and women of all ages and ability levels.

”I feel really great when I get done with the workout here, get the endorphins going. We are learning some new exercises and habits to develop to keep ourselves going,” boxer Charlene Washa explained.

The program involves regular exercises to work on speed, strength, flexibility, balance, and lots of non-contact boxing.

All the exercises are led by experienced coaches.

”It is important psychologically, emotionally and physically for our Parkinson’s population to stay active. There is a lot of research into the intensity of exercise,” stated Deb Mattson, a physical therapist at River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic.

The classes are organized to assist people of all stages of Parkinson’s. Today, there are over 700 Rock Steady Boxing affiliate programs around the world.

For additional information about Rock Steady Boxing, contact River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter.

