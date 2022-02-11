Bulldogs prepare for pivotal series at Denver

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD men’s hockey team is preparing for their biggest series of the season to date.

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs travel to Denver to take on third-ranked Pioneers. Denver is currently the top team in the NCHC standings.

“We know its a challenge I mean obviously when you go into these rinks you know you want to try and win Friday night and get some points and not have to kick and claw to try and win Saturday.” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

“But we know it is going to be hard but we got to play our game and kinda keep playing the way we have and maybe a little better and I always love when you play teams like this because I think it brings the best in you and hopefully that’s the case this weekend.”

The series will not be on the My9 Sports Network, and available to watch only on NCHC-TV. My9 will carry the UMD women’s hockey game on Friday night against the University of St. Thomas at 6:00p.m.

