Bulldogs top West in OT to advance in section playoffs

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3rd-seeded Minnesota River girls’ hockey team defeated the 6th-seeded Mankato West Scarlets 2-1 in overtime of the Section 2A Tournament Thursday night.

Bulldogs junior forward Adrianna Bixby was the overtime hero, scoring the game-winning goal.

The Scarlets season comes to a close and the Bulldogs advance the second round of the tournament.

Minnesota River will face off against Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. in Litchfield on Saturday.

