Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bulldogs top West in OT to advance in section playoffs

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The 3rd-seeded Minnesota River girls’ hockey team defeated the 6th-seeded Mankato West Scarlets 2-1 in overtime of the Section 2A Tournament Thursday night.

Bulldogs junior forward Adrianna Bixby was the overtime hero, scoring the game-winning goal.

The Scarlets season comes to a close and the Bulldogs advance the second round of the tournament.

Minnesota River will face off against Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato at 1 p.m. in Litchfield on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Thursday's sports highlights and scores
East wins big 82-55.
Cougars run past Falcons
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Faribault
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota River vs. Mankato West