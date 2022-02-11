Your Photos
Clay County Fair releases 2022 grandstand acts; line-up includes Russell Dickerson, Vanilla Ice and Grand Funk Railroad

The Clay County Fair
The Clay County Fair(Brett Funke (custom credit) | KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Clay County, Iowa Fair has announced all nine nights of Grandstand events. And among the performers for the 2022 fair will be rapper Vanilla Ice.

The Clay County Fair released its full lineup Thursday.

“We thought we would change things up a bit this year and announce the entire line-up at once,” said Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons. “This gives our enthusiastic fairgoers more time to plan their entire Fair visit, plus it gives us all something to look forward while we still ‘enjoy’ winter.”

Parsons says tickets for all of these events will go on sale throughout the upcoming weeks.

“This is more of a ‘save the date’ type of announcement with more specifics to come in the weeks ahead,” said Parsons.

2022 Clay County Grandstand Line-Up

You can learn more about the Clay County Fair here.

