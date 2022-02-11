Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Connecting Commerce selling raffle tickets to support North Mankato Firefighters

The tickets are being sold until Feb. 28 and cost $5 each
The tickets are being sold until Feb. 28 and cost $5 each.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Love Our North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association and Connecting Commerce Business Association are selling raffle tickets to benefit the North Mankato Fire Department.

The tickets are being sold until Feb. 28 and cost $5 each.

They can be purchased at various businesses on Commerce Drive, including Sota Sisters Boutique, Ignition Fitness, Curiosi-Tea House, Indulge Salon & Tanning, and TGK Automotive.

The grand prize for the raffle is the Commerce Drive Experience Package, valued at $600, which is among other prizes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Members of the Singing Hills Chorus rehearse Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.
Singing Hills Chorus to perform twice-postponed fall concert Saturday
Singing Hills Chorus to perform twice-postponed fall concert Saturday
Connecting Commerce selling raffle tickets to support North Mankato Firefighters
Hockey fans gathered at Tav on the Ave Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, to cheer on the United States...
Minnesota State, Team USA fans show their support at watch party