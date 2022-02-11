Connecting Commerce selling raffle tickets to support North Mankato Firefighters

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Love Our North Mankato Firefighters Relief Association and Connecting Commerce Business Association are selling raffle tickets to benefit the North Mankato Fire Department.

The tickets are being sold until Feb. 28 and cost $5 each.

They can be purchased at various businesses on Commerce Drive, including Sota Sisters Boutique, Ignition Fitness, Curiosi-Tea House, Indulge Salon & Tanning, and TGK Automotive.

The grand prize for the raffle is the Commerce Drive Experience Package, valued at $600, which is among other prizes.

