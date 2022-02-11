FBI searching for kidnapping suspect

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minneapolis branch of the FBI seeks a kidnapping suspect and the alleged victim.

Authorities say Derrick Fasig kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis yesterday.

Fasig is reportedly driving a Gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe with a license plate number of HSZ-193.

The FBI believes Fasig was heading east into Wisconsin from Minnesota.

If you have any information call 911 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

