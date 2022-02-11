Fentanyl accounts for 2/3 of deadly opioid overdoses 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be incredibly lethal. Fentanyl does have medical uses under supervision from a medical professional. In 2021, there were more than 100,000 opioid overdoses nationwide. 2/3 of those deaths were a result of Fentanyl.

“What we’re seeing in the country and also in Iowa is just this explosion of deaths caused by fentanyl, which is just so tragic,” said Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General. “It’s approaching the loss of lives on Highway deaths from this, this one, one crazy ingredient that is just so powerful.”

Just 2 milligrams of Fentanyl can be deadly, depending on the body size of the user. In comparison, a penny weighs 2,440 milligrams.

“The concern is that we’re hearing more from law enforcement and from hospitals that people come in and for overdose-related issues, and they just simply don’t know what’s in the substances that they’re taking,’ said Ellen Gackle, with Area Substance Abuse Council.

Rod Courtney, The Director for CRUSH, Community Resources United to Stop Heroin, lost his son to a Fentanyl overdose in 2016.

“There’s just no way you can be careful enough. I wish I had better words. And I really do. I wish I had some better words, but I just don’t,” said Courtney. Courtney says the rising number of Fentanyl-related deaths is concerning.

“You know, there’s no longer like that the idea that somebody can be curious about drug use because fentanyl is literally in everything. So the idea that I want to experiment with some fentanyl first use could be last use,” said Courtney.

Preventative test kits for Fentanyl are currently illegal in Iowa. Something Attorney General Miller says needs to change.

“There’s a strip that you can put on the product, to see whether fentanyl is in it. They’re illegal in Iowa, they’re banned. And I think the law should be changed,” said Attorney General Miller.

