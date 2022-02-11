Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fentanyl accounts for 2/3 of deadly opioid overdoses 2021

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be incredibly lethal. Fentanyl does have medical uses under supervision from a medical professional. In 2021, there were more than 100,000 opioid overdoses nationwide. 2/3 of those deaths were a result of Fentanyl.

“What we’re seeing in the country and also in Iowa is just this explosion of deaths caused by fentanyl, which is just so tragic,” said Tom Miller, Iowa Attorney General. “It’s approaching the loss of lives on Highway deaths from this, this one, one crazy ingredient that is just so powerful.”

Just 2 milligrams of Fentanyl can be deadly, depending on the body size of the user. In comparison, a penny weighs 2,440 milligrams.

“The concern is that we’re hearing more from law enforcement and from hospitals that people come in and for overdose-related issues, and they just simply don’t know what’s in the substances that they’re taking,’ said Ellen Gackle, with Area Substance Abuse Council.

Rod Courtney, The Director for CRUSH, Community Resources United to Stop Heroin, lost his son to a Fentanyl overdose in 2016.

“There’s just no way you can be careful enough. I wish I had better words. And I really do. I wish I had some better words, but I just don’t,” said Courtney. Courtney says the rising number of Fentanyl-related deaths is concerning.

“You know, there’s no longer like that the idea that somebody can be curious about drug use because fentanyl is literally in everything. So the idea that I want to experiment with some fentanyl first use could be last use,” said Courtney.

Preventative test kits for Fentanyl are currently illegal in Iowa. Something Attorney General Miller says needs to change.

“There’s a strip that you can put on the product, to see whether fentanyl is in it. They’re illegal in Iowa, they’re banned. And I think the law should be changed,” said Attorney General Miller.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

The Kippley family knows a thing or two about farming, as they’ve been on their family farm...
Aberdeen farmer running for National Farmers Union Vice President
A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their...
New bill in Iowa would require students to play sports based on birth gender
This February is the first Black History Month following a national conversation about critical...
Teaching kids about race under Iowa’s new law
Fentanyl
Fentanyl accounts for 2/3 of deadly opioid overdoses 2021
Lawmakers Looking to Pass LETRS Program