Girl Scouts River Valleys introduce new online ordering feature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2021, Girl Scouts River Valleys was the #1 top cookie-selling council for cookie revenue out of 111 councils in the country.

Girl Scouts River Valleys usually goes door by door, or sets up shop at a booth, but this year they are switching it up with a new online feature.

It lets you order your cookies of your choice, get them shipped to your house or even have them delivered by a girl scout.

The new online ordering is going to help to get to a wider base of customers, but that isn’t the only way it’s helping the younger generation.

“They are learning a ton of great online marketing skills because it is a different kind of marketing when you are trying to reach customers virtually. Then let’s say when you are at a booth or going door-to-door. So, they are learning things like who do I send an email message or who do I craft a social media post,” Girl Scouts River Valleys, VP of Volunteer Engagement and Product Program Susan Anderson said.

Cookie pre-ordering opens on Saturday, February 12th; official cookie sales start on the 19th or as they like to call it ‘go day’.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.