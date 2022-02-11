Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday afternoon, Minnesota lawmakers and first responders gathered at the Brooklyn Park Central Fire Station to celebrate a bipartisan bill getting signed.

The legislation will provide assistance to frontline workers who contract COVID-19. The assistance is for first responders and others considered to be on the front lines of the pandemic. It extends their compensation benefits.

“It’s a smart piece of legislation that ensures safety and security of our first responders,” Minnesota (DFL) Gov. Tim Walz said. “It puts money literally where our mouth is. But also, I’m going to use it as an opportunity to show, we can move things quickly in a bipartisan manner. That can bring events like this together.”

H.F. 1203 is the first bill passed in Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session.

