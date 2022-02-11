Heart of New Ulm Project and Safe Routes to School promoting walking in the winter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Heart of New Ulm Project and Safe Routes to School is putting up pages from “Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats and “Wendy’s Winter Walk” by Cass Kim are displayed on a walking route around Jefferson Elementary School.

It’s all to promote walking to school even when it is a little bit colder outside.

New Ulm Safe Routes to School representatives say that this walk is a great way to get kids their daily exercise.

“Kids are able to walk to school they gain a bigger sense of independence, depending on how long their walk is they almost get their daily exercise. They need. In a time when obesity or childhood obesity is on the rise,” New Ulm Safe Routes to School coordinator, Sam Gatton said.

The pages will be traveling to another school next week.

