Lakes Area News: Okoboji Blue Water Festival coming this August

By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - An event that raises awareness about clean water will once again be happening in the Iowa Great Lakes.

The Okoboji Blue Water Festival is scheduled for Aug. 13 at Preservation Plaza at Arnolds Park.

Festival Co-Chair Julie Peterson says Melissa Ethridge will headline this year’s event.

“She’s a prolific songwriter, she’s a two-time Grammy Award Winner, she has recently released a new album, ‘One Way Out,’ and she’ll give us a great show with a live band,” said Peterson.

Festival founder Greg Drees also announced this year’s keynote speaker.

“Chad Pregracke. He’s a guy that grew up on the Mississippi River, and he was appalled at the pollution and especially, all of the garbage, in the river. So, he undertook a personal campaign to clean up a large stretch of the Mississippi River. Now, think about that. That’s a daunting task,” said Drees.

The festival also includes exhibitors, family activities and a fishing seminar.

Copyright 2022 KUOO. All rights reserved.

