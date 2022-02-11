Your Photos
Licensing standards expert testifies

Three former Minneapolis Police Officers: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. The chair of the Minnesota agency that sets licensing standards for police officers testified that these three former officers had to receive training about constitutional rights and on providing first aid.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights continues this morning.

The chair of the Minnesota agency that sets licensing standards for police officers testified that the former officers had to receive training about constitutional rights and on providing first aid.

Kelly McCarthy is chief of police in Mendota Heights Police Department and chair of Minnesota’s Police Officers Standards and Training board.

She said that J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were all licensed officers in Minnesota and described training every officer must receive.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give him medical aid while in custody being pinned by Derek Chauvin’s knee.

