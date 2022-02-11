Madelia police warn residents of utility bill scam

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madleia residents are advised to be aware of a utility bill scam making its way around the area.

Madelia Police Department says customers of Madelia Light and Power may have received emails from an email appearing to be from the energy company.

Authorities warn that this is a potential cybersecurity issue and to not open the email or click the links.

Police also encourage residents to verify an email’s authenticity before opening it.

