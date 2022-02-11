Your Photos
Madelia police warn residents of utility bill scam

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madleia residents are advised to be aware of a utility bill scam making its way around the area.

Madelia Police Department says customers of Madelia Light and Power may have received emails from an email appearing to be from the energy company.

Authorities warn that this is a potential cybersecurity issue and to not open the email or click the links.

Police also encourage residents to verify an email’s authenticity before opening it.

Madelia residents are advised to be aware of a utility bill scam making its way around the area.
