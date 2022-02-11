Med City Marathon to return in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Med City Marathon, presented by Active PT, looks to return for it’s 26th year and aims to build a deeper connection with the Rochester community.

The event weekend is set for May 28-29.

According to Gina Marcucci, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Med City Marathon went through a full rebrand and registration launch last November, and is looking healthy to remain among the top marathon racing weekends in the Midwest.

The complete rebrand has come with a new logo focused on representing the Community that supports the event.

Med City Marathon (KTTC)

The blues and golds brighten the feel and the overall design represents some favorite parts of this race and Rochester. Look closely to see the river that runs through Downtown, then let it transform into the rolling hills and scenery that surround us and are a vital part of the Med City Marathon race course.

The event weekend will include a Boston Qualifying Marathon race, Marathon relays, half marathon, 5K race, and a kids 1K race.

New this year, the Marathon is promoting Cooperate and Community 5K teams that allow local businesses, groups, and family and friends to support employee and team health and fitness.

Events in the community that weekend include the TerraLoco© Health and Fitness Expo, which now will also open its doors to promote local Rochester artists. The Finish Line Festival will boast local bands and beverages, and the community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities and support the racers in the Rochester community. These events are free to the public.

Race events will be hosted out of the Mayo Civic Center. The finish lines of the race will be held downtown near Civic Center Drive.

Registration is now open for all racing events during the weekend, and community members are encouraged to participate. The Med City Marathon Team is is currently looking for businesses interested in becoming an event sponsor, as well as local artists and health and wellness vendors to be a part of the TerraLoco© Health and Fitness Expo.

More information about the Med City Marathon can be found here.

